Axa S.A. Acquires 10,724 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Axa S.A. grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

