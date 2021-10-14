AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.70.

AVRO opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

