Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company's product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. "

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avinger by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

