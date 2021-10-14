Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.82. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1,116 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVAH. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,709,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

