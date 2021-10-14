Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 827.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 62,862.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 37.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

