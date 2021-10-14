ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the September 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. ATIF has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIF. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ATIF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATIF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATIF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATIF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

