Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Athenex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

