Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51,477.83

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $51,477.83 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,338,016 coins and its circulating supply is 44,163,298 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

