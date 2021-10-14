ATB Capital Trims AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Target Price to C$1.85

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.50.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.