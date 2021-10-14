AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,855 ($115.69) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,526.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,186.93. The stock has a market cap of £137.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

