ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.83

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 17582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,040.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

