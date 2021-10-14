ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 464.3% in September

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 464.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASMVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 14,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.0441 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

