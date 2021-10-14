Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells £352,505.44 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).
Paul Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of Ascential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).
LON:ASCL opened at GBX 394.80 ($5.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 415.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.