Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells £352,505.44 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of Ascential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 394.80 ($5.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 415.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ascential to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

