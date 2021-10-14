ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $831,149.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $831,149.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00077547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.07 or 0.99737114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.60 or 0.06516602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

