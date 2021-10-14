Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 70.4% in September

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARKAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

ARKAY stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

