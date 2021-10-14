Ares Management LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Ares Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.