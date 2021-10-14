Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.