Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,866.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

RCUS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,267. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

