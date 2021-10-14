ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.