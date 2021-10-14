Aptiv PLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $164.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

