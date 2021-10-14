Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

