Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AMEFF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. Appreciated Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Appreciated Media alerts:

Appreciated Media Company Profile

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Shaw, Tony Zhang and Norman Tsui on January 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciated Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciated Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.