Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS AMEFF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. Appreciated Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Appreciated Media Company Profile
