Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APGOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 71,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,071. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Get Apollo Gold & Silver alerts:

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.