APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 26,039 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.35% of Xylem worth $64,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.