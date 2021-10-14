APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,615 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of IHS Markit worth $84,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

INFO opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

