APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $91,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $214.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

