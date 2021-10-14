APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,136 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $69,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.