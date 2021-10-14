Anoncoin (ANC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $203,175.17 and approximately $87.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 161.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

