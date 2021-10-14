Ann Torre Bates Sells 20,326 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $954,305.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

