Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 26,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

