Analyzing Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A STERIS 8.39% 12.81% 7.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and STERIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A STERIS $3.11 billion 7.06 $397.40 million $6.17 35.66

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and STERIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A STERIS 0 1 5 0 2.83

STERIS has a consensus price target of $242.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given STERIS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

STERIS beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment delivers solutions and managed services including hospital sterilization services and instrument, and scope repairs to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures, and sells consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capitalequipment. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment involves in contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

