Analyzing Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) & Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $852.00 million 5.27 -$1.44 billion ($1.65) -11.51 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 5 6 0 2.55 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -114.31% -16.74% -7.58% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

