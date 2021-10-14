Analyzing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) & Its Competitors

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) is one of 122 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HIVE Blockchain Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors 643 3091 4727 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 29.25%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43% HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors -36.44% -1,712.66% -10.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million $42.54 million 23.92 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 17.27

HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

