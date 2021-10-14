Analysts Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts recently commented on VYGVF shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

