Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $21.30

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

