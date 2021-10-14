Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $43.11

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.06 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.