Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $28.25

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

SRAD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SRAD opened at $21.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

