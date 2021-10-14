Analysts Set Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price at $10.20

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL remained flat at $$2.36 during trading on Friday. 132,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

