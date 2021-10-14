Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $311.27

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.71. 66,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.74. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,178 shares of company stock worth $203,573,681. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

