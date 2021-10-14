Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $311.27

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
salesforce.com stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.71. 66,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.74. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,178 shares of company stock worth $203,573,681. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
