Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $621.43

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $621.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $606.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,042. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.70. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.