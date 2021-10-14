Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $24.17

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,589 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

