Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price at $32.83

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,906. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

