Analysts Expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,266. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

