Analysts Expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grifols.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 583,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,771. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.