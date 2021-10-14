Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to report $64.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $242.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $248.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATER. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.13. 11,806,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,163. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.21.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

