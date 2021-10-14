Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $2.23. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $10.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.76. 126,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,929. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

