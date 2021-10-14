Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

FRST opened at $14.81 on Monday. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

