Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMNB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $257,212. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

