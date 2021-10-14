Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

