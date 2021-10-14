Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.44. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 50,700 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.
Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)
Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.