Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.44. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 50,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

